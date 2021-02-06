The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.64.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HIG shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 28th.

NYSE:HIG opened at $50.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.37. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $59.92.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $6,298,215.00. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 68.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 42,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 17,374 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,689,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 31.3% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 503,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,563,000 after purchasing an additional 119,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 45,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

