The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 11,430 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for about 2.7% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $108,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $278.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The company has a market capitalization of $300.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $272.19 and its 200 day moving average is $274.68.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on HD shares. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

