The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s 6th Largest Position

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,735 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises about 2.1% of O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $27,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

NYSE:HD opened at $278.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.68. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

