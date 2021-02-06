The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,370 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,349 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,817,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,016,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,226,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $278.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $300.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.68.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wedbush lowered The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reduced their price target on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.25.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

