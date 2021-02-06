The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.44.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IPG. Moffett Nathanson raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays began coverage on The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

IPG traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $25.98. 4,989,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,739,192. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $26.58. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.55.

In related news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 375,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $8,004,935.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,816,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,993,000 after purchasing an additional 527,802 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,742,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,077,000 after acquiring an additional 769,010 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,646,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,790,000 after acquiring an additional 596,433 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,581,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,703,000 after acquiring an additional 852,555 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,498,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,318,000 after acquiring an additional 60,579 shares during the period. 96.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

