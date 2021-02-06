The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) vs. ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) Financial Analysis

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) and ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

The Liberty Braves Group has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, ViacomCBS has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares The Liberty Braves Group and ViacomCBS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Liberty Braves Group $476.00 million 0.64 $106.00 million N/A N/A ViacomCBS $27.81 billion 1.20 $3.31 billion N/A N/A

ViacomCBS has higher revenue and earnings than The Liberty Braves Group.

Profitability

This table compares The Liberty Braves Group and ViacomCBS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Liberty Braves Group -33.90% -0.28% -0.13% ViacomCBS 5.22% 18.58% 5.23%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.6% of The Liberty Braves Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of ViacomCBS shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of ViacomCBS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for The Liberty Braves Group and ViacomCBS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Liberty Braves Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 ViacomCBS 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Liberty Braves Group presently has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.86%. Given The Liberty Braves Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe The Liberty Braves Group is more favorable than ViacomCBS.

Summary

ViacomCBS beats The Liberty Braves Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc. operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services. This segment also operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as broadcast television stations. The Cable Networks segment creates and acquires programming for distribution and viewing on various media platforms, including subscription cable networks, subscription streaming, basic cable networks, international broadcast networks, and free streaming TV platform, as well as for licensing to third parties. The Filmed Entertainment segment develops, produces, finances, acquires, and distributes films, television programming, and other entertainment content. The Publishing segment publishes and distributes adult and children's consumer books in printed, digital, and audio formats; develops special imprints and publishes titles based on the products of the company, as well as of third parties; and distributes products for other publishers. This segment also delivers content; and promotes its products on its Websites, social media, and general Internet sites, as well as those related to individual titles. The company was formerly known as CBS Corporation and changed its name to ViacomCBS Inc. in December 2019. ViacomCBS Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.