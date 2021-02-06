The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) (TSE:NWC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.70

The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) (TSE:NWC) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.70 and traded as high as $34.20. The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) shares last traded at $33.30, with a volume of 84,444 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NWC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.70.

The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) (TSE:NWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$552.98 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that The North West Company Inc. will post 2.3599997 EPS for the current year.

In other The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) news, Director Sanford Riley sold 5,800 shares of The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.72, for a total transaction of C$201,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$145,824.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 117 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 44 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 22 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company Fur Marketing outlet that offers wild furs, handicrafts, and authentic Canadian heritage products.

