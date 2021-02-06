The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,010,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,001 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up 2.3% of AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned about 0.08% of The Procter & Gamble worth $279,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $719,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Novak Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,533,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 35,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $442,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $4,327,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,954 shares in the company, valued at $43,559,884.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $52,626,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,499.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 875,123 shares of company stock worth $116,314,326 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

PG stock opened at $129.57 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

