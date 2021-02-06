The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.8% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 20,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 7,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 19,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of PG opened at $129.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $319.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 34,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,831,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,815,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 875,123 shares of company stock valued at $116,314,326 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.