The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 28.6% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 3.6% in the third quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 20,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 7,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 19,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $4,327,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,559,884.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 34,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,831,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,815,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 875,123 shares of company stock worth $116,314,326 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $129.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

