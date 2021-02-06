The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,804 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 3.0% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $17,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 67.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,579,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,672 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 356.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,084,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,649 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 687.9% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 927,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,861,000 after purchasing an additional 810,207 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,380,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,562,000 after purchasing an additional 799,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 179.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,111,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,486,000 after purchasing an additional 713,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

Shares of PG stock opened at $129.57 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.07. The company has a market cap of $319.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

In other news, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 34,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,831,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,683 shares in the company, valued at $6,815,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total transaction of $52,626,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,499.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 875,123 shares of company stock worth $116,314,326. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

