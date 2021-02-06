The Sandbox Hits 24-Hour Volume of $56.84 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $79.64 million and $56.84 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Sandbox token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 41.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00023539 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007892 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 47.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 657,798,563 tokens. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en

