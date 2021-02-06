The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 101.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,543 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $7,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in The Southern by 34.3% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors acquired a new stake in The Southern during the third quarter worth about $238,000. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in The Southern by 18.5% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 11,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in The Southern by 19.2% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 19,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern in the third quarter worth about $478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $60.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.69. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $70.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,030.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $152,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,100. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price target on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their target price on The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

