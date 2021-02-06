The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWGAY. AlphaValue raised The Swatch Group to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. HSBC lowered The Swatch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Swatch Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Get The Swatch Group alerts:

The Swatch Group stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $14.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,673. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.11. The Swatch Group has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $14.95.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.111 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

About The Swatch Group

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.