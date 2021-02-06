The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWGAY. AlphaValue raised The Swatch Group to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. HSBC lowered The Swatch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Swatch Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.
The Swatch Group stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $14.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,673. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.11. The Swatch Group has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $14.95.
About The Swatch Group
The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.
