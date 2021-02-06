The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,450,344 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,661 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of The TJX Companies worth $99,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 276.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 601,622 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $41,085,000 after purchasing an additional 441,676 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,583,912 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $176,455,000 after purchasing an additional 22,310 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,154 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 60,055 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 44,336 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on TJX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.31.

TJX stock opened at $68.33 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $70.96. The company has a market capitalization of $82.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.