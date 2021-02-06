The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Holdings Reduced by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in The Trade Desk by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 48,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $793.54, for a total transaction of $38,097,061.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,425,315.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 3,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.00, for a total transaction of $2,619,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 33,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,776,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,804 shares of company stock valued at $115,165,470 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

TTD stock opened at $855.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.00 and a 52-week high of $972.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $823.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $654.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTD. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $903.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $450.00 to $730.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $642.00.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

