The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,629 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,575,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,905 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 293.1% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,104,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $136,990,000 after acquiring an additional 823,174 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 62.2% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,014,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $249,964,000 after acquiring an additional 772,523 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,367.9% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 735,850 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $91,304,000 after acquiring an additional 685,721 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 52.9% in the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,801,502 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $223,530,000 after acquiring an additional 623,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $137,849.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,856.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 237,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $41,743,050.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 893,821 shares of company stock worth $154,601,342. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Truist began coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.23.

DIS opened at $181.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $328.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.94, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $183.40.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

