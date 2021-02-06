The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,176 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for about 2.8% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $11,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 13.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,575,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,905 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,888,776 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,791,649,000 after purchasing an additional 392,065 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,147,135,000 after purchasing an additional 496,922 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,138,180 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $513,465,000 after purchasing an additional 94,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 4.8% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,059,557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $379,630,000 after purchasing an additional 141,122 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DIS opened at $181.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $328.67 billion, a PE ratio of -113.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $183.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.33.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.23.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total value of $6,223,946.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,255,498.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 893,821 shares of company stock valued at $154,601,342 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

