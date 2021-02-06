The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,678 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up 2.1% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $26,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.23.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $181.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $328.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $183.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.33.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 237,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $41,743,050.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,845 shares in the company, valued at $27,976,447.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 893,821 shares of company stock worth $154,601,342. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

