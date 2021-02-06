The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.77.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. MKM Partners upgraded The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens decreased their price target on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

The Wendy’s stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,730,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $24.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.20.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.58 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 184,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $4,064,257.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 171,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,775,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 133,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $3,002,058.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 678,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,290,410.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in The Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,488,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $405,271,000 after buying an additional 1,696,520 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 430,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,428,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 184.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 54,286 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $850,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

