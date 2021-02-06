THEKEY (TKY) Hits 1-Day Volume of $78,466.00

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 17.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. In the last seven days, THEKEY has traded up 21.9% against the dollar. One THEKEY token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. THEKEY has a total market cap of $2.01 million and approximately $78,466.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00017824 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000671 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005160 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY (TKY) is a token. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

