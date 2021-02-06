THEKEY (TKY) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 14.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and $84,275.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded up 17.3% against the dollar. One THEKEY token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00014706 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000704 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005160 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY (TKY) is a token. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

