Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 2.7% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $14,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,558,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ now owns 12,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,705,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at $27,485,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $492.56 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $532.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $490.26 and a 200-day moving average of $457.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.47.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

