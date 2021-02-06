Theta Fuel Reaches Market Capitalization of $179.01 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0342 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 17.4% against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $179.01 million and approximately $6.35 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Theta Fuel

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,237,892,800 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

