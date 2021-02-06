THETA (THETA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $118.70 Million

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 6th. THETA has a market cap of $2.29 billion and $118.70 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THETA token can currently be bought for approximately $2.29 or 0.00005773 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, THETA has traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00063047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $470.16 or 0.01184109 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.33 or 0.06483533 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00052637 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00034942 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00022215 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00015506 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

THETA Profile

THETA (THETA) is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

Buying and Selling THETA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars.

