Thisoption (TONS) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.05 Million

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 6th. Thisoption has a market capitalization of $3.57 million and approximately $4.05 million worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thisoption token can now be bought for $0.68 or 0.00001722 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Thisoption has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00051380 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.63 or 0.00177743 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00083983 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00062304 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.87 or 0.00226146 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00043962 BTC.

Thisoption Profile

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,214,571 tokens. Thisoption’s official message board is medium.com/@thisoption.com . Thisoption’s official website is extons.io

Buying and Selling Thisoption

Thisoption can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thisoption should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thisoption using one of the exchanges listed above.

