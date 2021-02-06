THORChain (RUNE) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $59.28 Million

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 6th. In the last seven days, THORChain has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar. One THORChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.37 or 0.00008677 BTC on major exchanges. THORChain has a market cap of $533.62 million and approximately $59.28 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00051392 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.92 or 0.00182700 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00063202 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00075671 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00230639 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00048410 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,432,088 coins. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

THORChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

