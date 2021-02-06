ThoreCoin (THR) Price Reaches $7,463.94 on Top Exchanges

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Over the last week, ThoreCoin has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ThoreCoin token can now be purchased for about $7,463.94 or 0.19329003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ThoreCoin has a market cap of $647.02 million and approximately $54,863.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ThoreCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00050889 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.77 or 0.00180685 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00062891 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00075192 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00231809 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00047183 BTC.

ThoreCoin Token Profile

ThoreCoin was first traded on February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . ThoreCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com

ThoreCoin Token Trading

ThoreCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ThoreCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThoreCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.