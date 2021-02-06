ThoreCoin Trading 18.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 6th. One ThoreCoin token can currently be purchased for about $7,773.31 or 0.19329581 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded up 18.9% against the US dollar. ThoreCoin has a market cap of $673.84 million and $34,253.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00049968 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.37 or 0.00187430 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00061422 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00072391 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.30 or 0.00224557 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00043461 BTC.

About ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin’s genesis date was February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. The official message board for ThoreCoin is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

