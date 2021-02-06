Thrive Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.00 (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 37.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 6th. Thrive Token has a total market capitalization of $243,466.86 and approximately $1.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thrive Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Thrive Token has traded 56% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00063835 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $467.36 or 0.01189388 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,548.59 or 0.06485913 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00052928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005802 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00035124 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00022378 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00015617 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000173 BTC.

About Thrive Token

Thrive Token (THRT) is a token. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 tokens. The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io . The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico . Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrive is a blockchain-based marketplace to buy and sell advertising. It provides the consumers with the possibility of receiving rewards for sharing their data and reviewing the quality of websites on Thrives ecosystem. Features like premium placements, accurate reach or brand security are meant to be available for the publishers and advertisers at Thrive. ThriveToken is an Ethereum-based token and is native to Thrive. THRT ERC20 token is the only digital/fiat coin used in the Thrive marketplace and it is used as a medium for rewards payments for data sharing or website reviews. “

Buying and Selling Thrive Token

Thrive Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

