Thugs Finance Price Up 125.1% Over Last Week (THUGS)

Thugs Finance (CURRENCY:THUGS) traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One Thugs Finance token can now be bought for $1.60 or 0.00003977 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Thugs Finance has a total market cap of $1.28 million and $9,481.00 worth of Thugs Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Thugs Finance has traded up 125.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00050678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.21 or 0.00176872 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00062076 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00074973 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.47 or 0.00224690 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00043358 BTC.

About Thugs Finance

Thugs Finance’s total supply is 862,876 tokens and its circulating supply is 802,221 tokens. The official website for Thugs Finance is thugs.fi

Buying and Selling Thugs Finance

Thugs Finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thugs Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thugs Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thugs Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

