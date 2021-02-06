Thunder Token Market Cap Hits $32.06 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Thunder Token token can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $32.06 million and $10.85 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded up 14% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Thunder Token Profile

TT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,887,903,653 tokens. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

