thyssenkrupp (ETR:TKA) Shares Up 0.6%

thyssenkrupp AG (ETR:TKA)’s share price shot up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €9.95 ($11.71) and last traded at €9.76 ($11.48). 2,492,006 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €9.70 ($11.41).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.91, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €8.91 and a 200 day moving average price of €6.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion and a PE ratio of 0.63.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile (ETR:TKA)

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.