Tidex Token Market Cap Hits $1.44 Million (TDX)

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Tidex Token has a total market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $320.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tidex Token token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Tidex Token has traded up 97.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tidex Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00050077 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.41 or 0.00180908 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00061384 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.77 or 0.00226132 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00071752 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00042880 BTC.

Tidex Token Profile

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com . Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

Tidex Token Token Trading

Tidex Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tidex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tidex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tidex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.