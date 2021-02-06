TigerCash (TCH) Market Cap Tops $353,521.29

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 6th. In the last week, TigerCash has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. TigerCash has a market capitalization of $353,521.29 and $2.58 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TigerCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.18 or 0.00386331 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About TigerCash

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

TigerCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

