Time New Bank Price Hits $0.0025 on Top Exchanges (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Time New Bank token can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Time New Bank has a market cap of $9.06 million and approximately $864,121.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00063881 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $474.51 or 0.01217840 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,526.30 or 0.06483814 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00053997 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005859 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00035260 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00022535 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00015698 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Time New Bank (TNB) is a token. It launched on October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,634,727,418 tokens. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund

