Titan Coin Market Cap Achieves $710,823.62 (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 5th. In the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded down 62.5% against the US dollar. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $710,823.62 and approximately $20.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Titan Coin alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007735 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002584 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00006326 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000155 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000145 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000037 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin (TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

Titan Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Titan Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Titan Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.