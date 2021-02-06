TMX Group (X) to Release Earnings on Monday

TMX Group (TSE:X) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 8th. Analysts expect TMX Group to post earnings of C$1.44 per share for the quarter.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.40. The business had revenue of C$207.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$209.13 million.

TSE:X opened at C$125.42 on Friday. TMX Group has a 1-year low of C$84.50 and a 1-year high of C$144.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$125.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$131.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.05 billion and a PE ratio of 27.92.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut TMX Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$150.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$152.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$162.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

