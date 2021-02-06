TokenPay Market Cap Reaches $901,454.23 (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 6th. In the last week, TokenPay has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0411 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges. TokenPay has a market cap of $901,454.23 and approximately $255,856.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,414.77 or 0.99951629 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00030717 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00057634 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000242 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000233 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,948,543 coins. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com

TokenPay Coin Trading

TokenPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

