TokenPay (TPAY) Market Cap Reaches $891,877.16

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 6th. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0406 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, TokenPay has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. TokenPay has a total market cap of $891,877.16 and approximately $253,658.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,722.04 or 1.00171438 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00028401 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00064942 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000247 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000217 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000296 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,946,745 coins. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay

TokenPay Coin Trading

TokenPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

