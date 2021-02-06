Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) will announce sales of $1.33 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.33 billion. Toll Brothers also posted sales of $1.33 billion during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full-year sales of $8.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.92 billion to $8.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.68 billion to $9.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The construction company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.63.

NYSE:TOL opened at $53.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 12.94%.

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $142,402.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,127 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,765.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,719 shares of company stock worth $932,429. Insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

