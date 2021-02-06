Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Stock Holdings Increased by Riverstone Advisors LLC

Riverstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,445 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,819 shares during the period. Toll Brothers comprises about 2.9% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Riverstone Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Toll Brothers worth $5,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,291,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,467,000 after purchasing an additional 219,782 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 178.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,727,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,636 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 640,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,830,000 after purchasing an additional 88,161 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 3,736.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 345,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,803,000 after purchasing an additional 336,669 shares during the period. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 294,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,335,000 after purchasing an additional 116,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $53.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $54.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.97.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The construction company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.32. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.94%.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $142,402.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,765.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $253,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,949,945.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,719 shares of company stock worth $932,429 in the last three months. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush cut shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.63.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

