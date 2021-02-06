TOP Trading Up 15.6% This Week (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. TOP has a market capitalization of $6.88 million and $208,142.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TOP has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TOP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00063047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $470.16 or 0.01184109 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.33 or 0.06483533 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00052637 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005773 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00034942 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00022215 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00015506 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000171 BTC.

About TOP

TOP (CRYPTO:TOP) is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,429,516,134 coins. The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog . The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

TOP Coin Trading

TOP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

