Tornado One Day Trading Volume Hits $879,716.00 (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. In the last week, Tornado has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One Tornado token can currently be purchased for $74.39 or 0.00185949 BTC on major exchanges. Tornado has a market cap of $446,337.07 and $879,716.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002503 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00051588 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.27 or 0.00178156 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00062476 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00078299 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.53 or 0.00226306 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00043969 BTC.

Tornado Token Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 tokens. Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

Buying and Selling Tornado

Tornado can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

