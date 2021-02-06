Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:NTG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.68

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.68 and traded as high as $24.49. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund shares last traded at $24.20, with a volume of 37,292 shares.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Capital City Trust Co. FL purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the third quarter valued at $165,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the third quarter valued at $248,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 14.4% in the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $375,000.

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

