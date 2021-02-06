Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP) Trading 0.8% Higher

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP) shares shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.63 and last traded at $18.53. 79,546 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 234,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.39.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 220.2% during the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 166,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 114,680 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 670,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,607,000 after purchasing an additional 105,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 17.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter.

