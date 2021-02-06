TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $33.02

TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.02 and traded as high as $35.82. TOTAL SE (FP.PA) shares last traded at $34.94, with a volume of 8,131,794 shares.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €42.90 ($50.47).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €36.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €33.02.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

