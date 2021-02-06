Touchstone Exploration (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Shares Up 6.8%

Shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.20. 23,354 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 64,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.39.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and 3 exploration blocks.

