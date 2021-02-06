Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.52

Shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.52 and traded as high as $2.83. Touchstone Exploration shares last traded at $2.82, with a volume of 125,855 shares trading hands.

Separately, Cormark upgraded shares of Touchstone Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of C$588.53 million and a PE ratio of -28.48.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and 3 exploration blocks.

