Tourist Token Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (TOTO)

Tourist Token (CURRENCY:TOTO) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 6th. Over the last seven days, Tourist Token has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tourist Token has a market capitalization of $19,380.17 and $6.00 worth of Tourist Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tourist Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tourist Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00051009 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.39 or 0.00181803 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00063524 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00076655 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.54 or 0.00231249 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00048168 BTC.

Tourist Token Token Profile

Tourist Token’s total supply is 6,599,974,663 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,433,323,630 tokens. The official website for Tourist Token is globaltourist.io . Tourist Token’s official Twitter account is @touristtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tourist Token Token Trading

Tourist Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tourist Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tourist Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tourist Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tourist Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tourist Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.